Natalie (Mary Jane Windle) excitedly claps as David (Will Windle) asks her to keep a secret while his wife Samantha (Johanna Bain Johnson) watches from behind the Christmas tree in the Texas Theatre production of “Sorry! Wrong Chimney!”
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Samanth (Johanna Bain Johnson) (right) tries to hide Bill (David Giminiani) from his wife Natalie (Mary Jane Windle) during the Texas Theatre production of “Sorry! Wrong Chimney!”
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The women laugh and cheer as the policeman (Travis Cox) (center) begins a striptease in the Texas Theatre production of “Sorry! Wrong Chimney!”
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
William (David Giminiani) and Natalie (Mary Jane Windle) (far right) watch as a chase ensues between neighbors and a Santa burglar during the Texas Theatre production of “Sorry! Wrong Chimney!”
