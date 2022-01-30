Flames shot up the side of Niagara Bottling plant when a delivery vehicle caught fire Tuesday evening.

No one was hurt and a small portion of the building was marred when a tanker truck delivering supplies at the Seguin facility burned.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

