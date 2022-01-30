Flames shot up the side of Niagara Bottling plant when a delivery vehicle caught fire Tuesday evening.
No one was hurt and a small portion of the building was marred when a tanker truck delivering supplies at the Seguin facility burned.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Three Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 30, 2022 @ 5:50 pm
Flames shot up the side of Niagara Bottling plant when a delivery vehicle caught fire Tuesday evening.
No one was hurt and a small portion of the building was marred when a tanker truck delivering supplies at the Seguin facility burned.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.