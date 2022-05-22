If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Koch gets help from community member Thomas Cavanagh, 8, as Koch reads the 10 names of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in Texas in 2022 during a ceremony for fallen officers Wednesday at the sheriff’s office in Seguin.
A cake adorned with images of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office badge and crest sits waiting for guests at the 2022 Law Enforcement Memorial and Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday at the sheriff’s office in Seguin.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office color guard presents the Texas and United States flags at the 2022 Law Enforcement Memorial and Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday at the sheriff’s office in Seguin.
Pearland Police Officer Chad Rogers (from left); Guadalupe County resident K. Cassidy Galyath, widow of a Pearland officer killed years ago in the line of duty; Pearland Police Detective John De Spain; and Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke pose for a photo during a ceremony honoring fallen law enforcement agents Wednesday in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
They know the possibility exists when they accept the job, but the thought of law enforcement officers dying in the line of duty remains a somber one.
In recognition of those brave men and women who fell while protecting others in 2021 and prior, a bevy of community servants gathered Wednesday morning with heavy hearts. Just thinking of the people in Guadalupe County who put their necks on the line everyday was enough to choke up County Judge Kyle Kutscher.
