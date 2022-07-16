If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Faucets will run dry for a couple hours Monday in a portion of Seguin due to a planned water outage, but city officials said the inconvenience will not last long.
The city of Seguin has scheduled a water outage for about 135 residential customers and about 15 commercial business customers starting about 9 a.m. Monday, Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. A city contractor is expected to complete a pipe reroute/connection under the Stockdale Highway/State Highway 123 bridge affecting city water customers south of the Guadalupe River in that area.
