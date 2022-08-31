If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Guadalupe County Commissioners voted to approve raises for themselves and other elected county officials Tuesday at a regular meeting of the court.
Salary increases are reflected in the proposed 2022-2023 county budget. The court approved raises of about 12.6% for the four commissioners’ base pay and about 4% for County Judge Kyle Kutcher’s base rate.
