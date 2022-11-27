The emergency call went out as a fire alarm at the high school but responding fire department units quickly learned there was much more to the simulated incident and backed out of the building.

Next, in stormed law enforcement personnel to the continued sounds of gunfire coming from an upstairs classroom. Two female Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies made their way up the steps and fired pretend shots to take out the threat Tuesday during a multi-agency emergency response training at Seguin High School.

