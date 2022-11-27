If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin police officers, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers help victims of a simulated mass casualty situation get out safely as part of the Guadalupe County Integrated Response Training session on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Seguin High School.
Prior to the briefing for a simulated mass casualty event, a Seguin firefighter gets a hand securing his bullet proof vest as part of the Guadalupe County Integrated Response Training session on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Seguin High School.
Serving as the school resource officer, Seguin Police Office Ricky Zapata, begins the intitial search for a suspect and potential victims of a simulated mass casualty event as part of the Guadalupe County Integrated Response Training session on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Seguin High School.
Seguin police officers and Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputies scour the second floor of the Seguin High School campus looking for possible suspects and victims of a simulated mass casualty situation on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 during the Guadalupe County Integrated Response Training session.
Seguin Police Office Ethan Clendenen helps a victim of a simulated mass casualty situation get out safely as part of the Guadalupe County Integrated Response Training session on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Seguin High School.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers work together to search out potential suspects and possible victims in a simulated mass casualty situation as part of the Guadalupe County Integrated Response Training session on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Seguin High School.
Seguin police officers and Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputies scour the second floor of the Seguin High School campus looking for possible suspects and victims of a simulated mass casualty situation on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 during the Guadalupe County Integrated Response Training session.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Seguin police officers work alongside Seguin fire and EMS on assessing victims of a simulated mass casualty situation and getting them to safety during the Guadalupe County Integrated Response full scale training on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Seguin High School.
Seguin Police Officer Justin Mendoza helps a student he found hiding in a classroom as Seguin firefighters wait for the all clear to help during the Guadalupe County Intergrated Response Training full scale simulation at Seguin High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Seguin Police Officer Ethan Clendenen checks a door to see if it is open and if anyone is inside the classroom during a full scale intergrated response training on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Seguin High School.
A Guadalupe County Sheriff's deputy checks doors as he walks the halls during a mass casualty training exercise on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Seguin High School.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The emergency call went out as a fire alarm at the high school but responding fire department units quickly learned there was much more to the simulated incident and backed out of the building.
Next, in stormed law enforcement personnel to the continued sounds of gunfire coming from an upstairs classroom. Two female Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies made their way up the steps and fired pretend shots to take out the threat Tuesday during a multi-agency emergency response training at Seguin High School.
