A man is facing multiple charges after officers say he attempted to sell illegal drugs at a Schertz car wash with a child in the vehicle.
The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task arrested 29-year-old La Marcus La Shawn Prince during a narcotics operation at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 16800 block of Intestate 35 North in Schertz, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
