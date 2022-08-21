If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Former Seguin City Councilman Manuel Cevallos and his family celebrate the success of Seguin Bar and Billiards with an official ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 113 N. River St.
Not even a month after Manuel Cevallos made a longtime dream come true and opened a Seguin business, fate stepped in and dealt him setback.
After years of dreaming about it with his daughter, Cevallos opened Seguin Bar and Billiards at 113 N. River St. the first half of 2020 just as cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States. A mere three weeks after opening, Gov. Greg Abbott shut down many business operations in Texas to halt the spread of the pandemic, which meant things looked very bleak for his new entertainment spot, Cevallos said.
