If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Though not sure they want to be in the market for large firefighting equipment, Guadalupe County leadership recently decided to test the waters for purchase of new fire trucks.
Commissioners Court voted 4-0 to request proposals for two fire engines, a tanker truck and a woodland engine. Precinct 4 Commissioner Judy Cope was absent from the meeting. Requests for proposals aren’t guarantees the county will buy any new equipment, but just get the ball rolling if the occasion arises to make the purchases, said Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County fire marshal and emergency management coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.