Guadalupe County Courthouse

Guadalupe County Courthouse

Though not sure they want to be in the market for large firefighting equipment, Guadalupe County leadership recently decided to test the waters for purchase of new fire trucks.

Commissioners Court voted 4-0 to request proposals for two fire engines, a tanker truck and a woodland engine. Precinct 4 Commissioner Judy Cope was absent from the meeting. Requests for proposals aren’t guarantees the county will buy any new equipment, but just get the ball rolling if the occasion arises to make the purchases, said Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County fire marshal and emergency management coordinator.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.