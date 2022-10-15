Domestic violence claims so many lives in so many ways that it is important to search for as many opportunities as possible to break cycles that abuse creates.

Getting to children and helping them learn ways to cope when domestic violence is prevalent in their homes is the key, said Jennifer Fernandez, Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter executive director.

Domestic Violence

Domestic Violence Ribbon

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.