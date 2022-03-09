If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Local mariachi musicians and ballet folkoricó dancers will take centerstage Saturday to showcase their talents at the 37th Annual Noche De Gala.
Each year, Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin highlights the musical talents of vocalistas and other musicians and this year is no different as the event will feature Mariachi Juan Seguin, Ballet Folkoricó’ De La Rosa’s senior students, Seguin High School’s Matador Mariachi and the Mariachi Las Alteñas, Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin Executive Director Yvonne De La Rosa said.
