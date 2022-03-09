Mariachi Juan Seguin

Teatro De Artes' Mariachi Juan Seguin is set to take the stage at the Noche De Gala event on Saturday at Texas Lutheran University's Jackson Auditorium.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Local mariachi musicians and ballet folkoricó dancers will take centerstage Saturday to showcase their talents at the 37th Annual Noche De Gala.

Each year, Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin highlights the musical talents of vocalistas and other musicians and this year is no different as the event will feature Mariachi Juan Seguin, Ballet Folkoricó’ De La Rosa’s senior students, Seguin High School’s Matador Mariachi and the Mariachi Las Alteñas, Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin Executive Director Yvonne De La Rosa said.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

