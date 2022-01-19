If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Dr. Kate Spradley, forensic anthropology professor at Texas State University, stands next to the remains of someone who died while migrating across Brooks County, Texas. Spradley’s work is featured prominently in the new PBS documentary “Missing In Brooks County.”
The Seguin Public Library is hosting a screening of the film 'Missing In Brooks County' prior to its national debut on PBS.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Dr. Kate Spradley, forensic anthropology professor at Texas State University, stands next to the remains of someone who died while migrating across Brooks County, Texas. Spradley’s work is featured prominently in the new PBS documentary “Missing In Brooks County.”
The Seguin Public Library is set to show a film documenting the work of a South Texas man helping families reclaim the remains of loved ones who died while trying to immigrate to America.
“Missing In Brooks County,” follows the work of Eddie Canales, director of the South Texas Human Rights Center, who actively tries to identify remains of people who perished in the wilderness, said Jordan Buckely, of the Lost River Film Festival, who is helping to promote the showing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.