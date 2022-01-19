The Seguin Public Library is set to show a film documenting the work of a South Texas man helping families reclaim the remains of loved ones who died while trying to immigrate to America.

“Missing In Brooks County,” follows the work of Eddie Canales, director of the South Texas Human Rights Center, who actively tries to identify remains of people who perished in the wilderness, said Jordan Buckely, of the Lost River Film Festival, who is helping to promote the showing.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

