Betty Jane Adcock Markgraf, age 80 of Schertz, formerly of Alice and Stockdale, passed away on July 7, 2023. Betty was born on April 16, 1943, in Wilson County, Texas, to Norma (Johnston) and Calvin Adcock.
Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Kenneth Markgraf, grandson, Jace Markgraf, her parents, her sister, Norma Joyce Hastings, brothers, Calvin F. (Sonny) Adcock, and Joe Adcock, brothers-in-law, Kenneth Schulze, Doug Heinemeyer, and Bobby Blanch.
