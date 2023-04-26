If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Natalie Loredo of Seguin helps her daughters 9-year-old Kenzie Harbort (left) and Lily Harbort, 6, prepare their kites to take flight Saturday, April 22, 2023, during the Second Annual Kite Festival at Manuel C. Castilla Park in Seguin.
Cody Chambers (left) and Melody Chambers take their 6-year-old son Calvin out on a great day to fly a kite Saturday, April 22, 2023, during the Second Annual Kite Festival at Manuel C. Castilla Park in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Guests line up to make their own flyers at the Second Annual Community Kite Festival held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Manuel C. Castilla Park in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dozens of families took to the skies with their kites Saturday, April 24, 2023, to participate in the Second Annual Seguin Kite Festival at Manuel C. Castilla Park in Seguin.
