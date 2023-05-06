Firefighters from across the area responded en masse Thursday to pay their final respects to a beloved brother who spent a lifetime helping lead the McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department.

Hundreds of people attended funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Richard Hoagland, who died last week from health complications. Hoagland, who devoted 43 years to McQueeney’s fire company, was 84.

Firefighter funeral

Firefighters salute as the pallbearers carry former McQueeney Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Hoagland into McQueeney Baptist Church for his funeral on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in McQueeney.
Firefighter funeral

A Naval honor guard salutes as they enter McQueeney Baptist Church to preform military honors at the funeral of former McQueeney Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Hoagland, who served as a lieutenant in the Navy,.
Firefighter funeral

Vehicles stop and watch as firefighters from around the area and the Brothers In Arms Motorcycle Club escort former McQueeney Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Hoagland to McQueeney Baptist Church for his funeral service on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in McQueeney.
Firefighter funeral

A member of the Combined Emergency Services Organizations Pipes and Drums Corps plays “Amazing Grace” as he exits the building at the conclusion of former McQueeney Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Hoagland’s funeral on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at McQueeney Baptist Church.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.