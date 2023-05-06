If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
McQueeney Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Weidner looks on as former McQueeney Fire Chief Tim Bogisch ceremoniously rings the bell in honor of former Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Hoagland during his funeral on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in McQueeney Baptist Church.
Vehicles stop and watch as firefighters from around the area and the Brothers In Arms Motorcycle Club escort former McQueeney Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Hoagland to McQueeney Baptist Church for his funeral service on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in McQueeney.
A line of fire responder vehicles — fire, EMS, and law enforcement — particiapte in the procession for former McQueeney Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Hoagland on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in McQueeney.
A Naval honor guard salutes as they enter McQueeney Baptist Church to preform military honors at the funeral of former McQueeney Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Hoagland, who served as a lieutenant in the Navy,.
A member of the Combined Emergency Services Organizations Pipes and Drums Corps plays “Amazing Grace” as he exits the building at the conclusion of former McQueeney Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Hoagland’s funeral on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at McQueeney Baptist Church.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
