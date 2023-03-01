When it comes to being heard in the halls of Congress, Seguin’s national representative wants her constituents to know she’s in their corner.

That’s partially why it was important for her to open her first district office in Guadalupe County, Texas District 15 Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R) said Thursday after unveiling her knew office at the Guadalupe County Justice Center. Accessibility for all of the residents of Texas-15 is what drove the congresswoman to open the office in Seguin, she said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

