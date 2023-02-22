If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Some local senior citizens are set for a new lease on their gardening lives thanks to the help of a local construction company.
In 2010, a Habitat for Humanity chapter donated time, materials and effort to install highly-raised garden beds for residents at Eden Place and Eden Cross apartments. Over time, the beds deteriorated but management at the apartments found a way to restore the garden beds for residents’ use, said Lianna McNeil, regional director of philanthropy and public relations for National Church Residences, which operates the apartments.
