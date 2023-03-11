If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Jennifer Young, chief deputy in the Guadalupe County Tax Assessor & Collector's office, shows one of the spare canisters used in the hydraulic system that ferries documents and correspondence between clerks and customers in the new drive-thru system Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Guadalupe County Tax Office in Seguin.
Mary Schmidt, a tax deputy at the Guadalupe County Tax Assessor & Collector's office, loads a canister into the hydraulic system to correspond Friday, March 10, 2023, with a customer using one of the new drive-thru lanes at the office in Seguin.
A motorist conducts a transaction Friday, March 10, 2023, at one of the newly opened drive-thru windows recently installed at the Guadalupe County Tax Office on Court Street in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
A customer can be seen Friday, March 10, 2023, on a video monitor that helps clerks conduct business at the newly installed drive-thru lanes of the Guadalupe County Tax Office in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
A sign drawing attention to the new drive-thru lanes sits outside Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Guadalupe County Tax Office on Court Street in Seguin.
