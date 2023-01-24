If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
TX FAME Lone Star Chapter is gearing up to start production of manufacturing workers for the area beginning this fall.
The new training partnership is expected to begin courses in August. Leading up to that, Texas State Technical College and the TX FAME Lone Star Chapter is inviting the public to a preview event 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Building A at the Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 FM 758 in New Braunfels.
