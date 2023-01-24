TXFAME

Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen speaks at a meeting celebrating the beginning of the TX FAME Lone Star chapter Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022, at the campus of Central Texas Techonology Center in New Braunfels.

 Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette

TX FAME Lone Star Chapter is gearing up to start production of manufacturing workers for the area beginning this fall.

The new training partnership is expected to begin courses in August. Leading up to that, Texas State Technical College and the TX FAME Lone Star Chapter is inviting the public to a preview event 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Building A at the Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 FM 758 in New Braunfels.

