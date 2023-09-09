If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Store manager Lorenzo Pardo stands next to a Giving Pump customers can use to donate to CASA of Central Texas as part of a fundraiser Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Fischer’s Neighborhood Market on Highway 46 in Guadalupe County.
The Giving Pump sits in wait for a customer to use it and, in turn, donate to CASA of Central Texas as part of a fundraiser the nonprofit has going at Fischer’s Neighborhood Market Shell stations including this one Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, on Highway 46 in Guadalupe County. The fundraiser ends Sept. 30.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
