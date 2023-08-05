If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Sean Alvarez (from left), GVEC chief operating officer; Richard Anderson, Vitesco Technologies vice president and plant manager; and Robert Miggins, Big Sun Solar cofounder and CEO, ceremoniously break ground on the solar farm project the three entities collaborated on to bring to Seguin.
A group of area businesses are partnering to build a solar farm in Seguin that could be beneficial for the individual companies, for Seguin and for the environment as a whole.
Late last month, Vitesco Technologies, Big Sun Solar and the Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative broke ground on the project at a 12-acre lot next to Vitesco’s manufacturing facility in Seguin. The project calls for 4,800 solar panels to be installed to generate thousands of megawatts of clean energy each year, said Rich Anderson, Vitesco’s Seguin plant manager. The panels are expected to supply more than 10% of the plant’s electricity, he said.
