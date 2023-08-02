If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Karen Ranft (from left), of the Guadalupe County Elections Office, demonstrates a ballot-tabulation machine to Ed Hayes and Glenda Henry during a pilot class for the county's Citizens Election Academy on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Seguin.
Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes (right) teaches county residents in her office's Citizens Elections Academy pilot program Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the elections office in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
After receiving many questions over the years about the voting process in Guadalupe County, a county elections official felt it time to do something.
“There’s a need for good information so people know what we do and why we do it,” Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said. “I think what we’ve seen is people who come to help in our office or new staff, they always are amazed at what happens behind the scenes.”
