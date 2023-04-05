If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Hospital officials are alerting residents about an upcoming drill at the local medical center.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is conducting a disaster relief drill 8 a.m. Thursday in conjunction with Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council and other hospitals in the surrounding trauma service area, said Elizabeth McCown, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Director of Risk and Legal Affairs.
