If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Customer George May (left) and Todd Simpson, a manager at Harbor Freight, discuss selection as May looks to buy a sandblaster on his second trip to the store in its sot opening Monday, July 3, 2023, in Seguin.
Todd Simpson, a manager at Harbor Freight, helps customer Oran Logan (left) search for a product on well-stocked shelves while other customers file in during the store's soft opening Monday, July 3, 2023, in Seguin.
Customer George May (left) and Todd Simpson, a manager at Harbor Freight, discuss selection as May looks to buy a sandblaster on his second trip to the store in its sot opening Monday, July 3, 2023, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Todd Simpson, a manager at the new Harbor Freight store in Seguin, shows off some of the tools from the retailer's vast stock as it goes through a soft opening phase Monday, July 3, 2023, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Todd Simpson, a manager at Harbor Freight, helps customer Oran Logan (left) search for a product on well-stocked shelves while other customers file in during the store's soft opening Monday, July 3, 2023, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
A sign says it all as Harbor Freight offers reasonably priced tools and more Monday, July 3, 2023, at the store's soft opening at its new location in Seguin.
An impressive selection of merchandise is one thing, but consumers say something else is sending them in solid numbers to a newly opened hardware store in Seguin.
Harbor Freight is in the midst of a soft opening in the 1500 block of East Court Street and already the store is seeing a pretty steady stream of business, said Todd Simpson, a manager at the retail store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.