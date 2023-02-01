If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Actress Leila Scott and Producer/Director Colin Bressler talk with off-camera cast members and crew at the shooting of the indepdent slasher film "Mummy Murders" during filming Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at a house in Marion.
Lead actress Leila Scott prepares for her close up as Producer/Director Colin Bressler sets up the shot for a scene in "Mummy Murders," the independent film the duo, cast and crew are shooting in parts of Guadalupe County on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at a home in Marion.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Actress Samantha Alise and Producer/Director Colin Bressler while on set discuss the independent film they are shooting Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at a home in Marion.
Courtesy photo - Special to the
Filmmaker Colin Bressler sets up a scene with actress Leila Scott for the independent feature-length movie they filmed in the area on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at a home in Guadalupe County.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
