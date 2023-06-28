If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The West End Neighborhood Community Garden 's raised bed sit between the Spirit of Joy Church the Walnut Springs Hike and Bike Trail. Soon the three established raised beds will expand to include six with the assistance from Help Seguin Shine Grant.
The Seguin River Monsters and Smokey Joe Williams Field are in line to receive $2,500 in grant funding to Help Seguin Shine.
Felicia Frazar
Two local entities were chosen to help illuminate the virtues and economy of their city.
Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church and the Seguin River Monsters are this year’s winners of Help Seguin Shine improvement grants. The Help Seguin Shine Task Force, made up of representatives from eight local organizations and citizen boards, will give away $4,500 this year and wishes it could do more, said Chester Jenke, Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce president.
