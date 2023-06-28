Two local entities were chosen to help illuminate the virtues and economy of their city. 

Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church and the Seguin River Monsters are this year’s winners of Help Seguin Shine improvement grants. The Help Seguin Shine Task Force, made up of representatives from eight local organizations and citizen boards, will give away $4,500 this year and wishes it could do more, said Chester Jenke, Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce president.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

