An aerial shot shows the level of Lake Placid on Oct. 18 just two days after a spill gate failed following a flood event. After two weeks of inspecting the dam, GBRA says the dam is unsafe to repair and will leave the gates down until the dam is replaced.
Photo courtesy of Brandon Allen - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Having discovered construction costs are higher than expected, two Guadalupe County water control improvement district boards will hold elections requesting more funding for their dam projects.
Water Control Improvement district boards for Lake Placid and Lake McQueeney plan to ask voters for additional money to repair the dam spill gates that create the lakes, said Michael Willet of Touchstone District Services, who serves as a communications consultant for both groups.
As noted, the purpose is to cover only that required to repair the dams and not for any other purpose. As tax entities have an atrocious habit of being a means to widen spending parameters, it the responsibility of every member of the WCID to exam the actions of the boards closely and prevent any additional actions that will either increase the rate or the term of bond repayment.
My only concern goes back again to the design for the dams and whether we are getting the ‘correct’ one for the purpose needed…
