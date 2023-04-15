If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguinite Serena Molina, part-time sales partner (right), rings up Bill Mac of Stockdale who makes the first purchase during the grand opening sale at Boot Barn before festivities kick into high gear Friday, April 14, 2023, in Seguin.
Christian "CJ" Villarreal, a visiting employee from Boot Barn in San Antonio, shows off his handwork shaping hats, this one into a heart, during grand opening festivities Friday, April 14, 2023, at Boot Barn in Seguin.
Samuel Trevino, Boot Barn inventory control associate, shows off a pair of cowboy boots made out of stingray stocked on the store's shelves during the grand opening celebration Friday, April 14, 2023, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
When he heard a new Western-wear retailer was opening its doors in Seguin, a Nixon man hightailed it over to the new location Friday and found just what he needed.
Scott Hartsell was one of the first customers to enter the doors of Boot Barn’s new store in Seguin on the day of its grand opening. Coworkers told the cattle man about the store opening up a day earlier and he ventured to Seguin to buy a new hat without much fuss.
