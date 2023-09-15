Hand-in-hand with students from all Navarro campuses, the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees broke ground on a new high school Wednesday.

Almost two years after voters approved a $130 million bond referendum, the district celebrated the official start of a two-year construction project on the new $97 million campus.

Navarro breaks ground on high school

Navarro Elementary first grade students Quinn Rich and Eliza Brown join second grader Ben Torres turn dirt on the future site of Navarro High School on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at 5850 State Highway 123 south of the current high school complex.
Navarro breaks ground on high school

Navarro students help Navarro ISD school board members break ground on the district’s new high school on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at 5850 State Highway 123 south of the current high school complex.

Navarro board, staff, students break ground on new high school

