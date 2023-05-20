If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Methodist AirCare takes off from the scene of a simulated drunk driving wreck while first responders continue to investigate the crash and treat patients on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School. The simulated crash is part of the Shattered Dreams program hosted by the school to deter drinking and driving.
A wrecked car sits in the middle of Link Road as first responders investigate a simulated crash, and Tres Hewell Mortuary Funeral Director Jennifer Puchot and Assistant Funeral Director David Schmidt load up the victim of the fatal crash into the back of their van on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
Navarro High School students watch as first responders work a simulated drunk driving wreck, including a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper conducting a field sobriety test, during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
A pair of Navarro High School students pose as victims of a staged drunk driving wreck during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School. The students were treated by first responders and taken by helicopter and ambulance to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for simulated treatment of their injuries.
A pair of Navarro High School students pose as victims of a staged drunk driving wreck during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
Every 15 minutes a teen is killed in a drunk-driving crash.
And on Wednesday, every 15 minutes the Navarro High School hallways were filled with the sound of a heartbeat. A grim reaper showed up to a classroom and pulled a student. An obituary, written by the student’s parents, was read out loud to help the statistic set in. This was all part of the Shattered Dreams program put on by the Navarro High School student council.
Navarro High School junior Kaislynn Tovar lays still in a corn field, posing as a fatality of a simulated drunk driving wreck as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies begin investigating the simulated drunk driving wreck, getting a look at victims and injuries during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Cpl. Rudy Guarnero speaks to the driver and passenger of simulated drunk driving wreck during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
Seguin Fire and EMS and Guadalupe County Fire/Rescue take the victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck to the ambulance for transportation to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on Link Road in front of Navarro High School.
Seguin firefighters work alongside Guadalupe County Fire/Rescue in treating a victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck and preparing him for transport to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on Link Road in front of Navarro High School.
First responders transport a victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck to the Methodist AirCare helicopter for transportation to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on Link Road in front of Navarro High School.
A Texas Parks and Wildlife helicopter flies low over a corn field, searching for a possible victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday May 17, 2023 at Navarro High School.
Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft Training Lt. Cody Klaehn helps direct the efforts of first responders at a simulated drunk driving wreck as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
A Texas Parks and Wildlife helicopter flies low over a corn field, searching for a possible victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday May 17, 2023 at Navarro High School.
A line of first responders head into the cornfield to search for the driver of a car that was involved in a simulated car wreck as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
Tres Hewell Mortuary Assistant Funeral Director David Schmidt and Funeral Director Jennifer Puchot cover Kaislyn Tovar victim of a simulated fatal crash into the back of their van on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School. The staged incident is part of the Shattered Dreams program put on by the high school.
A van from Tres Hewell Mortuary drives past a wrecked car carrying a victim of a simulated drunk driving crash as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on Link Road in front of Navarro High School.
A victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck is escorted away by a teacher after she is treated at the scene of the crash and released during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on Link Road in front of Navarro High School.
Shattered Dreams; Navarro students get first hand look at drunk driving affects
The Navarro High School student council put on the Shattered Dreams program to show the affects drunk driving has on teens and their families.
A victim stumbles around the scene of a simulated drunk driving wreck as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies begin investigating the simulated drunk driving wreck, getting a look at victims and injuries during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
A firefighter carries a medic bag to the scene of a staged drunk driving wreck during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
Navarro High School students watch as first responders work a simulated drunk driving wreck, including a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper conducting a field sobriety test, during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper conducts a field sobriety test on the student during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Navarro High School.
A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper conducts a field sobriety test on the student during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Navarro High School.
Geronimo firefighters use equipment to pry open the doors and free the victims of a simulated drunk driving wreck during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Navarro High School.
Geronimo firefighters use equipment to pry open the doors and free the victims of a simulated drunk driving wreck during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Navarro High School.
A Guadalupe County FIre/Rescue firefighter carries extrication equipment to the wrecked cars during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Navarro High School.
Methodist AirCare lands behind a Seguin Fire Department ambulance during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Navarro High School.
Seguin Fire and EMS and Guadalupe County Fire/Rescue take the victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck to the ambulance for transportation to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on Link Road in front of Navarro High School.
Seguin firefighters work alongside Guadalupe County Fire/Rescue in treating a victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck and preparing him for transport to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on Link Road in front of Navarro High School.
First responders transport a victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck to the Methodist AirCare helicopter for transportation to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on Link Road in front of Navarro High School.
A Texas Parks and Wildlife helicopter flies low over a corn field, searching for a possible victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday May 17, 2023 at Navarro High School.
Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft Training Lt. Cody Klaehn helps direct the efforts of first responders at a simulated drunk driving wreck as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
A Texas Parks and Wildlife helicopter flies low over a corn field, searching for a possible victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday May 17, 2023 at Navarro High School.
A line of first responders head into the cornfield to search for the driver of a car that was involved in a simulated car wreck as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
Tres Hewell Mortuary Assistant Funeral Director David Schmidt and Funeral Director Jennifer Puchot cover Kaislyn Tovar victim of a simulated fatal crash into the back of their van on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School. The staged incident is part of the Shattered Dreams program put on by the high school.
A van from Tres Hewell Mortuary drives past a wrecked car carrying a victim of a simulated drunk driving crash as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on Link Road in front of Navarro High School.
A victim of a simulated drunk driving wreck is escorted away by a teacher after she is treated at the scene of the crash and released during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on Link Road in front of Navarro High School.
Guadalupe County Sheriff's deputies help coordinate Navarro High School students in the drunk driving wreck scenario as part of the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on Link Road.
