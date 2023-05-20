Every 15 minutes a teen is killed in a drunk-driving crash.

And on Wednesday, every 15 minutes the Navarro High School hallways were filled with the sound of a heartbeat. A grim reaper showed up to a classroom and pulled a student. An obituary, written by the student’s parents, was read out loud to help the statistic set in. This was all part of the Shattered Dreams program put on by the Navarro High School student council.

Shattered Dreams - Navarro High School

A wrecked car sits in the middle of Link Road as first responders investigate a simulated crash, and Tres Hewell Mortuary Funeral Director Jennifer Puchot and Assistant Funeral Director David Schmidt load up the victim of the fatal crash into the back of their van on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
Shattered Dreams - Navarro High School

A pair of Navarro High School students pose as victims of a staged drunk driving wreck during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School. The students were treated by first responders and taken by helicopter and ambulance to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for simulated treatment of their injuries.
Shattered Dreams - Navarro High School

Navarro High School students watch as first responders work a simulated drunk driving wreck, including a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper conducting a field sobriety test, during the Shattered Dreams program on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.

Shattered Dreams; Navarro students get first hand look at drunk driving affects

The Navarro High School student council put on the Shattered Dreams program to show the affects drunk driving has on teens and their families. 

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.