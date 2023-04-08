If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A colorful alabrijes, an imaginary creature, is one of many pieces pieces of Mexican Folk Art created by Navarro Junior High School seventh grade art students that is on display at Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin.
Navarro Junior High School art teacher Sarah George arranges pieces of Mexican Folk Art her students created for a display at Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Mexican Folk Art created by Navarro Junior High School seventh grade art students is on display at Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A pair of chickens sculptures are part of a Mexican Folk Art project crafted by Navarro Junior High School seventh graders that is on display at Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin..
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Navarro Junior High School art teacher Sarah George shows off a student's alabrijes, an imaginary creature, that is on display at Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin.
