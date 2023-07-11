If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
NEW BRAUNFELS — A 72-year-old Schlitterbahn employee died July 5 after he was pinned under a bus he had been working on.
The New Braunfels Police Department responded to a call from another Schlitterbahn employee at the company’s bus maintenance barn on Gruene Road at about 7 p.m. last Wednesday, according to an email from NBPD spokesperson David Ferguson.
