Seguin High School Construction Trades Booster Club President Carlos Moreno takes pictures of the group’s inaugural donation of hand tools to the school’s construction management class Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the school.
Founding members of the Seguin High School Construction Trades Booster Club pose for a photo moments before their inaugural gift of $7,000 worth of tools to the construction management class students Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Seguin High School.
Teacher Jason Rice prepares his construction management students to receive free tools as part of the Seguin High School Construction Trades Booster Club's first donation presentation Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Seguin High School.
Seguin High School senior Zachary Mica has always liked working with his hands and staying active, which he believes will help him after high school.
He received an additional leg up on his future Wednesday through assistance from a new group set up to support the school. The new Seguin High School Construction Trades Booster Club donated new sets of tools to students in the construction trades class including Mica.
