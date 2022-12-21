No. 12. Guadalupe County investigates potential network breach

If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It was a year of triumphs and tragedy, new beginnings and satisfying endings, big news and small stories with big impact. Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll count down what we consider the top 12 local stories of the year.
A data security incident had Guadalupe County officials on high alert and working together with outside agencies to determine risk factors for county employees and residents.
In mid-June, county information technology leaders learned about the incident and quickly moved the county into defense mode, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said at the time. The county and a special team of forensic specialists were determining the extent of the incident and working to prevent further exposure, he said.
