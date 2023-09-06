If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Lifelong Seguin resident and new homeowner Christina Medellin stands behind her five children ages 6 to 16 during the dedication of their new Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity home Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Seguin.
Christina Medellin, her daughter and four sons are all smiles inside their new Habitat for Humanity home after Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity’s dedication ceremony for the family Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Seguin.
Lifelong Seguin resident and new homeowner Christina Medellin stands behind her five children ages 6 to 16 during the dedication of their new Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity home Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Christina Medellin, her daughter and four sons are all smiles inside their new Habitat for Humanity home after Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity’s dedication ceremony for the family Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Seguin.
New home owner Christina Medellin said her late grandmother was her biggest cheerleader.
When Medellin was about 21 years old, her grandmother mentioned a program to help the younger woman with housing. Medellin thought little about the program until she felt at the end of her rope years later after her grandmother died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.