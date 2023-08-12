If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez (left) listens as keynonte speaker Adolph Brown presents his words of wisdom to Seguin ISD's 1,100 employees during the district's annual convocation Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Seguin High School.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Keynote speaker Dr. Adolph Brown works the crowd into a frenzy during Seguin ISD's annual convocation Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Seguin High School.
The Seguin High School Student Activity Center was buzzing with excitement for the start of the new school year. The pep rally filled almost every seat in the house, but it wasn’t students partaking in the fun. It was the district staff, employees from every campus and every department celebrating the 2023-24 school year at the annual convocation.
“I feel like every year we have the best convocation,” Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said after Friday’s rally. “There’s so much spirit and energy.”
