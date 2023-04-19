If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguinite Matthew Gesell and his date Alejandra Gonzalez of Laredo discuss their enjoyment of the Seguin Main Street Program's annual Moonlight & Roses event celebrated business strides Friday, April 14, 2023, in Seguin.
Whether experiencing it for the first time or returning for annual visits, guests recently enjoyed a jazzy Friday night in the Memorial Rose Garden
Dierdre Dymond of Seguin has attended Moonlight and Roses in Walnut Springs Park — the Seguin Main Street Program’s annual honors ceremony and jazz picnic — for five years. She enjoys it so much she thinks once a year isn’t nearly enough for the laidback gathering.
