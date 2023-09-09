If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD will soon be in the market for good superintendent candidates after Friday’s announcement that Superintendent Clark Ealy will retire in January.
“My 32 years in education, including the last 10 years serving as a superintendent, have been extremely rewarding,” Ealy said. “I am particularly proud of all that we have accomplished in SCUC ISD in the last four years. Our district emerged from the difficulty of a pandemic to make lasting changes that will benefit our students and community for years to come.”
