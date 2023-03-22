If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Schertz Bank and Trust Vice President and Seguin Branch Office Manager Lee Prince unveils the Saver the Squirrel, the second installment of the Seguin Squirrell Trail on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in front of the Seguin branch on State Highway 123 Bypass.
Seguin officials, members of the Seguin Commission on the Arts and Schertz Bank and Trust members join Amber Prince (center) at the unveiling of Saver the Squirrel, the second installment of the Seguin Squirrel Trail on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Area artist Amber Prince poses with Saver the Squirrel, the second installment of the Seguin Squirrel Trail sponsored by Schertz Bank and Trust.
Area artist Amber Prince poses with Schertz Bank and Trust members after unveiling Saver the Squirrel, the second installment of the Seguin Squirrel Trail sponsored by the local bank.
