District No. 8 Seguin City Councilman Bill Keller pumps gas Saturday, July 15, 2023, at part of a free gas event designed to help community members meet city leaders at VP Racing Fuel Pic N Pac in Seguin.
Silvia Togle (right) and her daughter wait in line to be the firsts to receive free gas during a promotional event supporting the Seguin community Saturday, July 15, 2023, at VP Pic N Pac in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
The first cars line up as early as about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2023, to take part in a free fuel giveaway at VP Racing Fuel Pic N Pac on Court Street in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Motorists wait in a line stretching for blocks and blocks to receive free gas during a charitable event held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at VP Racing Pic N Pac in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
In a line that snaked from VP Racing Fuel Pic N Pac down Zorn along North Saunders along Juan Seguin and beyond, motorists wait to receive free gas Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Paula Boehringer, 3, meets with Sparky the Fire Dog and Seguin Firefighter Mitch Benjamin during an event helping the community meet city leaders and get free gas Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seguin.
Hoping to help her dollars stretch a little further, a Seguin woman and her daughter got out early Saturday to ensure they got in line for the help a group offered the community.
Silia Togle was first in line Saturday morning to receive free gas in a giveaway a San Antonio ministry and Seguin-area churches coordinated. The gas giveaway was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. but she and her daughter were ready for free fuel by about 11:45 a.m., Togle said.
