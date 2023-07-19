Hoping to help her dollars stretch a little further, a Seguin woman and her daughter got out early Saturday to ensure they got in line for the help a group offered the community.

Silia Togle was first in line Saturday morning to receive free gas in a giveaway a San Antonio ministry and Seguin-area churches coordinated. The gas giveaway was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. but she and her daughter were ready for free fuel by about 11:45 a.m., Togle said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.