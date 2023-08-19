The city of Seguin plans to pitch in $5 million to help restore one of the drained Guadalupe River Valley Lakes system lakes dubbed “the people’s lake.”

“If we look at just the property tax issue alone, that justifies $5 million,” Seguin City Councilman Paul Gaytan said. “We heard today that there’s going to be about a 50% decrease in property values if we don’t save this lake, the people’s lake, the lake that runs through our city. So, this $5 million is not something that’s just made up. That is the number that we will lose if we don’t do something about it.”

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

