Nick Duran (from left) relaxes in the waters of the Guadalupe River with Duane Aitken, 1-year-old Maddie Aitken and her mother Ashley Elliott on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in an area once much deeper that could see a return with Seguin City Council’s recent pledge to spend up to $5 million to help restore Meadow Lake.
A sign at Max Starcke Park gives visitors details about Meadow Lake on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Seguin. Seguin City Council recently supported a resolution to provide $5 million to help restore the lake.
A group of Seguin residents take a dip in the Guadalupe River to beat the heat Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in an area of the river that used to be much deeper and that could see levels rise with a recent Seguin City Council pledge of about $5 million to help restore Meadow Lake.
Flow is low at Meadow Lake on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, but that could change after Seguin City Council's recent vote in support of a resolution to donate up to $5 million to help restore the lake in Seguin.
The level of the Guadalupe River is evidently low Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, along a stretch of Meadow Lake that could receive $5 million in help from Seguin City Council to restore the lake to its former glory.
The city of Seguin plans to pitch in $5 million to help restore one of the drained Guadalupe River Valley Lakes system lakes dubbed “the people’s lake.”
“If we look at just the property tax issue alone, that justifies $5 million,” Seguin City Councilman Paul Gaytan said. “We heard today that there’s going to be about a 50% decrease in property values if we don’t save this lake, the people’s lake, the lake that runs through our city. So, this $5 million is not something that’s just made up. That is the number that we will lose if we don’t do something about it.”
