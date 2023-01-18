If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Elder Freddie Hastings, assistant minister at Bethel Pentecostal Church of Christ in Seguin, reads and excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the MLK Day rally in Seguin's Central Park.
Marion Dolford (from left) followed closely by Portia Harris and Marilyn Wheaton stride down Court Street for the annual MLK Day march on Jan. 16, 2023, in Seguin.
Christian Zuniga (from left), Monica Pearson and Jennifer Wright wait to start the MLK Day march from Texas Lutheran University to Central Park on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Seguin.
Young Marine Kenako Carter (foreground) carries the U.S. flag as the annual MLK Day march steps off Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Seguin.
Participants in the annual MLK Day march head from Texas Lutheran University to Central Park on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Seguin.
With a police escort, the symbolic march honoring MLK Day rounds Austin Street from Court Street headed to Central Park on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Seguin.
Scores of participants make the homestretch of the MLK Day symbolic march heading into Central Park on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Seguin.
Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen (left) and Regina Lee, Seguin MLK Day Planning Committee president, share a laugh during the MLK Day rally Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Central Park in Seguin.
Edward Carter of Seguin hows his head in prayer with his daughters Kenako, 12, and Kelesego, 9, during the rally after the symbolic MLK Day march Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Central Park in Seguin.
Rev. Jeremy Roy presents the keynote address during the rally following a symbolic march celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, 2023, at Central Park in Seguin.
Attendees hold hands and sing "We Shall Overcome" during the MLK Day rally Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Central Park in Seguin.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Planning Committee President Regina Lee (far left) holds hands with community members attending the MLK Day rally Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Central Park in Seguin.
Community members hold hands and sing "We Shall Overcome" during the MLK Day rally Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Central Park in Seguin.
Sisters Jeanette Henderson (left) and Missy Durst hold hands while singing "We Shall Overcome" during the MLK Day rally Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Central Park in Seguin.
