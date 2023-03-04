If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Brothers 10-year-old Kenneth (from left) and 7-year-old Bernard Moyes of Kingsbury take a sip of spring water as their friend Cash Backus, 12, looks on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Seguin's annual Toast to Texas event at the Sebastopol House.
Seguin Christian Academy kindergartener Margaux Perdue prays as Rev. Stephen Shortess of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church provides the invocation Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Seguin's Toast to Texas event outside the Sebastopol House in Seguin.
Members of the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Mounted Posse wait to deliver a ceremonial proclamation in honor of Texas' Declaration of Independence on Thursday, March 2, 2023, during Seguin's annual Toast to Texas event.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
It isn’t often that elementary school students get to share a toast with adults but some made an exception Thursday in Seguin.
Students as young as in kindergarten at Seguin Christian Academy attended the 37th Annual Toast to Texas event in honor of Texas independence. Principal Robin Evans said it was important to have the youth attend.
