Roads

The city of Seguin is in line to receive more than a quarter-million dollars in a first round of federal funding aimed at preventing roadway deaths and injuries.

On Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, according to the Transportation Department’s website. Buttigieg announced 473 Action Plan Grants and 37 Implementation Grants.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.