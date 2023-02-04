If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Salvador Vela, Guadalupe County Juvenile Services prevention officer, talks to community members about the dangers of children vaping while holding a colorful vape pen Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, during a safety summit at Seguin High School.
Salvador Vela, Guadalupe County Juvenile Services prevention officer, talks to community members about the dangers of children vaping while holding a colorful vape pen Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, during a safety summit at Seguin High School.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Diana Dodson of David's Legacy Foundation discusses the dangers of cyberbulling with community members attending a safety summit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Seguin High School.
Young people today have numerous pitfalls to avoid in hopes of maintaining good physical and mental health.
A safety task force Seguin ISD formed wants to help youth and their families navigate dangerous issues. That assistance includes hosting Safety Summit meetings like the one held Thursday at Seguin high School, Chief Student Services Officer Nikki Elaine Biddings said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.