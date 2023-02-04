Young people today have numerous pitfalls to avoid in hopes of maintaining good physical and mental health.

A safety task force Seguin ISD formed wants to help youth and their families navigate dangerous issues. That assistance includes hosting Safety Summit meetings like the one held Thursday at Seguin high School, Chief Student Services Officer Nikki Elaine Biddings said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.