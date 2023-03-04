Matthew Gutierrez

Seguin ISD Matthew Gutierrez

Seguin ISD staff members who plan to stay another year with the district will get a little extra after the start of the new school year.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a retention stipend for all Seguin ISD employees.

