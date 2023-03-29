If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin Police Sgt. Bradlee Flippin delivers the first pitch to Seguin Little League softball player Georgia Pape during Open Day Ceremonies on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Seguin Little League Complex.
Seguin ISD Athletic Director Craig Dailey delivers the first pitch to Seguin Little League baseball player Caleb Pape during Open Day Ceremonies on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Seguin Little League Complex.
Seguin Police Sgt. Bradlee Flippin (left center) and Seguin High School Athletic Director Craig Dailey (right center) pose for a photo with softball player Georgia Pape and baseball player Caleb Pape after they tossed out the ceremonial first pitches during open day ceremonies on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Seguin Little League Complex.
Several Seguin High School baseball players help Seguin Little League Director Bill Klingemann put bases on the field before teams begin playing on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Seguin Little League Complex.
A tee bally player sprints to first base after hitting the ball while his opposing team chases down the ball on Saturday, March 23, 2023 at the Seguin Little League complex.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Several teeball players run after the ball after it was hit into play on Saturday, March 23, 2023 at the Seguin Little League complex.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The Disable American Veterans Chapter 61 Honor Guard post the colors during the Seguin Little League Opening Day Ceremonies on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Seguin Little League Complex.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A pair of players try to catch the ball after it was hit into the in field during a game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Seguin Little League Complex.
Ball players lined the edge of the outfield and recited the Little League pledge.
They then cheered as Seguin Police Sgt. Bradlee Flippin and Seguin ISD athletic director and Matador head football coach Craig Dailey delivered the ceremonial first pitches, officially opening Seguin Little League’s season.
