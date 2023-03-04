If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
GALVESTON — A Galveston County grand jury Tuesday voted to indict a Seguin woman charged with evidence tampering in the hit-and-run death of popular island physician Nancy Hughes, just days after a man pleaded guilty for his part in the doctor’s death.
The indictment of Cianna Marie Mims, 19, of Seguin, follows the guilty plea of her co-defendant, Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Seguin, who was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 24, to seven years in prison on a charge of accident involving death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.