GALVESTON — A Galveston County grand jury Tuesday voted to indict a Seguin woman charged with evidence tampering in the hit-and-run death of popular island physician Nancy Hughes, just days after a man pleaded guilty for his part in the doctor’s death.

The indictment of Cianna Marie Mims, 19, of Seguin, follows the guilty plea of her co-defendant, Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Seguin, who was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 24, to seven years in prison on a charge of accident involving death.

