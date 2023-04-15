If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Authorities were on the lookout Friday for a quartet of people who police believe stole a vehicle and then, when confronted while burglarizing another, drove away firing shots into the air.
No one was hurt early Wednesday but several residents reported burglaries to their unlocked vehicles, Seguin Police Department Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said. Police in San Antonio recovered the sport utility vehicles stolen from Seguin, she said.
