(Bottom center) Allan Dreibrodt has lived with Lou Gehrig's disease for the past 28 years. His book, Don't Be Afraid: Living with Lou Gehrig's Disease and the Power of God, Family and Friends, talks about his and his family's experience living with the disease. On the right is his wife, Janyce Dreibrodt, center, son, Brannon Dreibrodt, and left, daughter Dalena Krueger. The book is sold at amazon.com for $14.95 and at Gifts and Gourmet, 212 S. Austin St. for $15.
Brian Murray is an intern working for the Seguin Gazette through the Scripps Howard Foundation Emerging Journalists Program (SHF EJP) at the University of North Texas. You can reach him at editor@seguingazette.com .
